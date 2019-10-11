After debuting its new multi-colored LED Switch Afterglow Controller a couple weeks ago, today, we are getting a new PDP Nintendo Switch headset. More specifically, the popular gaming accessory maker is bringing its PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset to Switch just in time for the holidays. The multi-colored gaming cans are designed to match your Switch machine while offering up an extremely affordable price tag at the same time. Hit the jump for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This new PDP Nintendo Switch headset is based on models already available for PS4 and Xbox One gamers. Today’s announcement marks the debut of the Switch-only set along with its matching neon red/blue colorway. There does not appear to be a grey set available to match Nintendo’s less neon Joy-Con design.

New PDP Nintendo Switch Headset:

The new LVL40’s sport what PDP calls a lightweight build and breathable ear cushions to keep players in the game and to “prevent fatigue.” Though there aren’t many details available in that regard.

The official licensed PDP Nintendo Switch headset carries a pair of 40mm drivers. Both of these are controlled via ear cup-mounted volume controls for quick time adjustments that won’t take you out of the game.

You’ll also find an on-board microphone for communicating with your teammates or yelling at them for taking a dinner break. That flexible, bi-directional microphone you see in the imagery also features noise cancellation to mitigate some of that annoying background disturbance that can plague any decent online match. It also has an exciting feature where you flip it up out of the way to mute it.

Pricing & Availability

But maybe best of all is the price tag. The new PDP Nintendo Switch headset is now up for pre-order directly from PDP at just $29.99. It will officially release on November 8th, 2019. Although, PDP has launched a giveaway where one lucky winner will receive the Color Block PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset, an Afterglow Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller, and a Nintendo Switch console. All the details on that are right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

A $30 headset isn’t likely to get a hardcore online gamer excited, no matter what it’s packing. But for the rest of us, there is usually no need to spend more than $50 or so on a casual gaming headset so that we don’t disturb the rest of the house. PDP’s latest is a bare-bones option with just enough of a feature set to make it worth it, while maintaining a very intriguing price tag.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!