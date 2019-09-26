After just launching a new lineup of travel cases for Nintendo’s latest handheld, PDP is back today with a new Switch LED controller. The PDP Afterglow Deluxe + gamepad joins PDP’s new lineup of brightly colored Rock Candy controllers as the latest additions to its growing list of peripherals for Nintendo Switch. Head below for a closer look.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

New Switch LED Controller Arrives:

The new Switch LED controller is based on what PDP calls the “#1 selling, third-party controller for the Xbox One.” As the name suggests, this wired gamepad will put on a light show with a full-color range of dimmable Prismatic LED lights. Bringing a little bit of that PC gaming vibe to your console experience, you’ll be able to cycle through a “rainbow” of colors, set it and leave on your favorite or have the color dance to the movement of the sticks as you play.

Beyond that, you can expect a 3.5mm audio jack that supports in-game audio and USB chat as well as dual programmable paddle-style back buttons. The official licensed PDP Afterglow Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch is now available on Amazon for $29.99.

New Switch Rock Candy Controller:

While they may not be in the Switch LED controller category, the new PDP Rock Candy model shines just as bright. Described as “an ergonomic design” that fits comfortably for all ages, it sounds like PDP is targeting just about anyone, including the kids, with the RockCandy lineup. Very much in-line with Nintendo’s Pro Controller, apart from the Bluetooth functionality, these wired gamepads offer up a more traditional setup compared to your Joy-Con. You’ll find concave analog sticks and all of the rest of the usual functionality on your typical pro-style controller.

They feature a vibrantly colored, see-through polycarbonate shell to show off the controller’s circuitry. The new PDP Rock Candy Mini Wired Controller comes in several brilliant colors including Cosmoberry, Blu-Merang, Pineapple, and Storming Cherry. All of which are now available on Amazon for just $19.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s not easy to get all that excited about third-party Switch controllers these days. However, PDP is attempting something at least slightly more notable with the new Switch LED controller, providing Switch gamers with the rainbow of LED lighting PC gamers have been enjoying for years now. The Rock Candy are a little less remarkable, but at just $20 they make for a great alternative over pricey first-party gamepads while providing gamers and kids with some fun colorways to decorate the game room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!