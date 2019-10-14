Dark Mode support is now live on 9to5Toys ahead of the Black Friday deal rush

Following 9to5Mac and 9to5Google, we’ve officially rolled out support for Dark Mode on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and more today at 9to5Toys. Now that iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 officially support Dark Mode, we wanted to bring this popular theme to our site as quickly as possible…

Dark Mode is now available at 9to5Toys and will automatically show up if you’ve applied the necessary settings system-wide. Automatic Dark Mode requires Safari in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 or later for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, the latest version of macOS 10.14 or later for Mac, and Android 10. If your browser detects Dark Mode at a system level, 9to5Toys will automatically display our awesome new Dark Mode theme (and automatically display our original theme in Light Mode).

There’s also a designated manual switch at the top of each 9to5Toys page, allowing users to toggle back and forth between the two themes if necessary. Of course, the 9to5Toys app is already offering Dark Mode support alongside the release of iOS 13 last month.

To learn more about Dark Mode on various devices, be sure to hit up our handy guides for additional information.

If you have any feedback, questions, or comments about Dark Mode support on 9to5Toys, be sure to reach out directly via our Twitter account @9to5Toys. We’ll be rolling out additional features in the coming months as we continue to try to make 9to5Toys the best deal site and source for the coolest new gear on the web.

