Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II ANC Headphones fall to $223.50 (Save $125+)

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones for $223.54 shipped when coupon code NWD39 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $125+ off the going rate at Amazon and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This pair of headphones offers some of the best active noise cancellation out there. This tech aims to make it easier to focus on what you’re doing by minimizing distractions. You’ll also find Assistant and Alexa onboard, allowing users to vocally trigger smart home devices, check sport scores, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

While Mpow’s H5 ANC Headphones are unlikely to deliver a Bose-level experience, they do pack a whole lot of value into a $47 price tag. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the full discount. These noise-cancelling headphones sport a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,325 Amazon shoppers.

Have you been curious about Bose Soundwear? Well JBL happens to have a similar product called Soundgear and it is heavily-discounted at the moment. If you’ve been completely unaware of Soundwear and Soundgear, both products are wearable speakers that keep your ears free from actual headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 35 features:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

