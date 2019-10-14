As the release of one of this year’s most eagerly-awaited titles grows near, Sword and Shield, more and more brands have been looking to get in on the hype by partnering with The Pokémon Company. The latest of these collaborations comes from Casio, who is celebrating a milestone in its Baby-G watch lineup with a new Pokémon-themed option. Sporting the usual rugged design, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the Pikachu-packed watch.

Casio brings Pokémon to your wrist with new Baby-G Watch

Celebrating the brand’s 25th anniversary of Baby-G watches, Casio is mixing things up for a unique collaboration with one of the most iconic properties out there, Pokémon. Today’s release follows the September announcement that Casio would be leveraging iconic graphics from Gorillaz for a series of limited edition Bluetooth G-Shock watches.

This time around, though, you won’t find that same smartphone connectivity. And with Pikachu at the helm of the new timepiece, Casio is better that it won’t need to rely on a jam-packed list of features here. Like you’ll find with other wearables from the company, the Baby-G lineup packs water resistance up to 200M, a shockproof housing, and a backlit watch face.

With this being the 25th year of Baby-G watches, Casio has opted to center the design of its latest release around the 25th Pokémon, Pikachu. A slick black design pairs with a band that features 8-bit thunderbolt and Poké Ball designs. The digital watch face is adorned with a Pokémon logo, and when you activate the backlight, it shows off the Pikachu sprite from the original GameBoy games.

To make sure buyers were getting their fair share of 90s nostalgia, Casio has packaged the Baby-G Pokémon watch in a Poké Ball-shaped case. There’s also a collectors box, which mirrors the retro-inspired pattern from the watch band.

Pre-order Casio’s Baby-G Pokémon Watch ahead of its launch

Right now, you can pre-order the Baby-G Pokémon Watch directly from Casio for $110. It’ll ship next month come November 8th, which is a week before the release of Pokémon: Sword and Shield.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the slew of cases and other Switch accessories packing a Pokémon theme, it’s nice to see Casio step in to offer older fans something to continue the hype ahead of this year’s new Switch games. The overall look is certainly reminiscent of the original Pokémon series, and I’m sure that many fans will enjoy the less in-your-face design. I, for one, appreciate the more compact design, as some of Casio’s G-Shock watches can be ultra-bulky and a little unsightly.

