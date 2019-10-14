A leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer has hit the internet. After season one wrapped up on Sunday, players were left with a mysterious black hole on their screens. This was meant to sort of leave fans clamoring for details on the next phase of the game’s Battle Pass and that it very much did. While gamers were working their way through deciphering the the mysterious galactic imagery and the like, the trailer for Chapter 2, Season 1 has seemingly surfaced early. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer initially appeared in a now-deleted Tweet before making its way to Reddit, as spotted by The Verge. It appears to show off the very first look at the game’s brand new map along with a series of new details.

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Trailer:

For what we can tell, the imagery seen in the leaked trailer is indeed the new Chapter 2 game map. Anyone familiar with Chapter 1 will immediately notice the new biomes and areas present here. From a winding river to a gorgeous beach, fishing pond and a power plant, Epic is introducing a number of new environments to the mix here. But that is just for starters.

We also get a good look at some new toys and activities in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 footage. That fishing pond isn’t just for show, you’ll actually be able to fish in it by the looks of it. The early visuals show some new means of navigation as well including a boat, swimming and a hilarious-looking pogo stick.

New Level System/Features:

On top of what appears to be a series of visual refinements — the game looks even more cartoony and colorful this time around — there also appears to be a new leveling system. Or at least new ways to do so. Players are awarded with medals when landing a headshot and even treasure chests in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 footage. As expected there will also be a series of new skins for players to get creative with like a large monstrous goo creature and more.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After their favorite game got sucked in to a black hole and the credits rolled on Chapter 1, players were left in the cold dark nothingness of space. While the leaked footage seems to point at Chapter 2 starting sooner than later, we still don’t know when that will be exactly. Nonetheless, it looks like gamers will have a lot to look forward to as the game’s Battle Pass content rolls out. Considering just about everyone has a battle royale mode these days, Epic is going to have to stay creative here no matter how much of a lead it is enjoying. And don’t worry all your inventory and V-Bucks from Chapter 1 are safe and sound during the Fortnite black out.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!