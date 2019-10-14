Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 doubles as an Alexa display at under $179 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 32GB Android Tablet with Alexa Dock for $178.64 shipped. Normally selling for $250 at Best Buy, that saves you over 28%, is the second lowest it has sold for, and the best price we’ve seen since June. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, its display is surrounded by dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable way to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience? Consider the Echo Show 5 at $90. Rather than getting a 10.1-inch screen here like you would with the featured deal, Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display. But for adding to your nightstand or desk, this is a great alternative. Head over to our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Plus, don’t forget that you can bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 for $200 ($340 value).

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Android Tablet features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab is a great FHD 10.1″ Android tablet for multiuse or family use, with Smart Screen and Amazon Alexa functionality. Dock it to the detachable Smart Dock and ask Alexa questions, play videos, and enjoy music with loud, crisp sound. Control your smart home automation devices from across the room with far-field voice pickup features.

