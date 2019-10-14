Bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 for $200 ($340 value)

Best Buy is currently offering its my Best Buy members (free to sign up) the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $199.99 shipped. The Alexa display will automatically be added to your cart. Normally purchasing both smart home accessories would run you $339, with today’s offer saving you around 27%. This comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is $49 under the current bundle discount at Amazon. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen. You’ll find 4.1+ star ratings from over 22,000 combined shoppers, and you can learn more about Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review. More below.

If you’re looking to give your smart home a security boost on a tighter budget, look towards the entry-level Ring Doorbell at $100 instead. You’ll be ditching the 1080p recording and dual-band Wi-Fi, among other features. But even when you grab the doorbell with an Echo Show 5, you’ll make out for less than the lead deal.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Echo Show 5 bundle features:

This bundle includes Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

