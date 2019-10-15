The creators Vespa, one of the most iconic scooters to ever hit the street is launching its newest product. While you’ll find two wheels here, the company’s latest isn’t something you’ll be able to ride. Meet Gita, an autonomous cargo-carrying robot that aims to make trips to the store, outdoor strolls, and the like a breeze. Head below for a closer look at the unique robot.

Vespa officially cargo robot deemed Gita

Piaggio Fast Forward, Vespa’s in-house innovation lab, is out with its first consumer-ready product. Rather than offering a more forward-thinking means of transportation, as we’ve seen in the form of various eBikes, we’re getting something entirely different.

Enter Gita, a semi-autonomous cargo robot that looks to make trips to the store, strolls to the dog park, and more a breeze. Think of Vespa’s latest product like a backpack on wheels. It can hold 40-pounds of your belongings and will apply its plethora of cameras and sensors to follow behind you intelligently.

The idea of a sensor-packed carrying device may not be anything new, as we’ve seen autonomous suitcases and the like before. But where Gita is different from the robotic companions that have came before it is that it’s not meant to be anything close to luggage.

Its creators at Vespa are propositioning Gita to accompany you in day to day life. Piaggio Fast Forward sees its delightful courier to be an ideal compatriot for city dwellers and the like, which is reflected in its ability to traverse sidewalks, parking lots, and other flat surfaces. So outdoors enthusiasts hoping to have Gita follow them when hitting the hiking trail are unfortunately out of luck.

Gita clocks in with four hours of battery life on a single charge, and can be fully replenished by spending 90 minutes plugged in. Leveraging its suite of on-board sensors, the courier will be able to hone in on its owner and only follow them. Despite being packed with cameras, Vespa highlights the robot won’t record photos or videos; getting ahead of any potential privacy concerns. Plus, it’s six-mile per hour top speed means it’ll be able to keep up with most walking paces.

How much does a personal robot courier cost? Turns out a lot

Gita has been in the works for a couple of years now, and is finally seeing the light of day for consumers. Officially shipping on November 18th, you’ll have to shell out a whopping $3,250 to bring home the Gita cargo robot. Vespa will sell you one in red, gray, and blue colors.

Home robots have been catching my eye for pretty much as long as I can remember, so Vespa’s latest release is certainly something that’s up my alley. I can see the use case for wanting Gita to follow you around, especially as someone who walks pretty much everywhere nowadays. Trips to the store would certainly be more comfortable, but for an over $3,000 premium, it’s hard to see a world where I could shell out that kind of money.

