Add Hunter’s Signal HomeKit Ceiling Fan to your Siri setup at $266 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the Hunter SimpleConnect Signal Smart HomeKit Ceiling Fan for $265.92 shipped. Normally selling for $350, like you’ll find at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and direct from Hunter, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, is $23 under our previous mention and the third-best price we’ve seen in years. Hunter’s line of SimpleConnect ceiling fans integrate with Alexa, Assistant and Siri out of the box, allowing you to control the fan’s speed, built-in light, and more with your voice. Now that autumn weather is rolling in, this makes a nice alternative for the occasional cool down compared to your AC. This Signal model sports reversible reclaimed walnut and burnt oak grain fan blades alongside a matte nickel finish. Ratings are a tad mixed, though we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Already have a ceiling fan you’re looking to add HomeKit control to? Over at Amazon, you can snag the iDevices Smart In-Wall Switch for $82. This option works with Siri, as well as Alexa and Assistant, to control an existing fan. It also functions without a hub and pairs with your smart home over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

We’re also seeing plenty of other home automation deals today, from outdoor smart plugs and connected universal remotes to Z-Wave deadbolts. Swing by our Smart Home Guide for more.

Hunter Signal HomeKit Ceiling Fan features:

The signal is a contemporary blend of state of the art technology, sleek design and classic finishes. This Hunter simple connect Wi-Fi enabled ceiling Fan works with home automation devices and applications including Amazon Alexa and apple home kit. stylish finishes paired with whisper wind motor technology and connected home capabilities make this Fan fashionable and functional for large indoor bedrooms and living rooms.

