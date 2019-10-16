All of the Nokia 9 PureView’s cameras are yours for $400 (Reg. $600)

BREED via Amazon offers the Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically goes for $600 at B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low price and $100 less than our previous mention. PureView 9 features five 12MP cameras on the back and a 20MP front-facing camera, all of which come together to deliver notable image quality. Other features include 128GB of on-board storage, a six-inch pOLED display and more. We just went hands-on over at 9to5Google, calling it “a potential camera game-changer” while reviews at Amazon are generally positive.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to go with your Nokia 9 Pureview. There is a number of options out there on the market today, so take your choice from a variety of styles. Our top pick is the MoKo clear case, which is an easy way to keep your device safe without adding too much bulk. Not to mention, it will show off that impressive camera array on the back.

Nokia 9 PureView features:

GSM / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

5 12MP Rear Cameras

20MP Front-Facing Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

5.99″ pOLED Touchscreen Display

Integrated Fingerprint Sensor

Android 9.0 Pie + Android One

