Amazon is offering the just-announced Google Pixel 4 Unlocked Android Smartphone plus $100 Amazon gift card on sale for $799 shipped. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL with the same gift card on sale for $899 shipped. Matched at the Google Store. Though these are retail prices, you’re getting an additional $100 in value thanks to the gift card here. Google only announced the Pixel 4 a few hours ago, so this is your first big chance to save on the company’s latest and greatest. If you’re wanting the best in mobile camera tech, the Pixel 4 is absolutely worth a look. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review.
Best Buy is also getting in on the pre-order deals, offering a $150 Best Buy gift card with the pre-order and qualified activation of a Pixel 4 or 4 XL on any supported carrier there. However, those who would rather activate later can bag a $100 gift card with their purchase.
Use some of the gift card from this sale to keep your new Pixel 4 safe. This $14 Prime shipped case offers a clear back so you can see that gorgeous design. Plus, it leaves you with $86 on the gift card to spend on other great accessories, like the Pixel Stand.
If you’d rather not upgrade to the Pixel 4 from this sale, but still want to step your mobile photography game up, check out this 2-in-1 lens kit for just $6.50 Prime shipped. It offers both a macro and ultra-wide lens, giving you a wider range of capabilities while taking pictures.
Google Pixel 4 features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
- A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen
- End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.
