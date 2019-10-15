Amazon is offering the just-announced Google Pixel 4 Unlocked Android Smartphone plus $100 Amazon gift card on sale for $799 shipped. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL with the same gift card on sale for $899 shipped. Matched at the Google Store. Though these are retail prices, you’re getting an additional $100 in value thanks to the gift card here. Google only announced the Pixel 4 a few hours ago, so this is your first big chance to save on the company’s latest and greatest. If you’re wanting the best in mobile camera tech, the Pixel 4 is absolutely worth a look. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Best Buy is also getting in on the pre-order deals, offering a $150 Best Buy gift card with the pre-order and qualified activation of a Pixel 4 or 4 XL on any supported carrier there. However, those who would rather activate later can bag a $100 gift card with their purchase.

Use some of the gift card from this sale to keep your new Pixel 4 safe. This $14 Prime shipped case offers a clear back so you can see that gorgeous design. Plus, it leaves you with $86 on the gift card to spend on other great accessories, like the Pixel Stand.

If you’d rather not upgrade to the Pixel 4 from this sale, but still want to step your mobile photography game up, check out this 2-in-1 lens kit for just $6.50 Prime shipped. It offers both a macro and ultra-wide lens, giving you a wider range of capabilities while taking pictures.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen

End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.

