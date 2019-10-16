Google Pixel 4/XL is BOGO FREE at Verizon, plus additional $200 gift card

Following yesterday’s event, the Google Pixel 4 deals are starting to roll in. Verizon Wireless has arguably the best deal out there today with buy one get one FREE on both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. No trade-in is required, and the credits will come in a bill statement over a 24-month period. You’ll pay $33.33 per month for the first phone. Better yet, if you port over a number to Verizon Unlimited you can get a $200 gift card when you apply promo code FALLSWITCH on this rebate page.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put today’s savings towards a Spigen Pixel 4 case at $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Don’t forget, Amazon is still throwing in a $100 gift card with full price Google Pixel 4 purchases.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

