Amazon’s Gold Box includes air purifiers and more from $36

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers up to 43% off Airthereal Air Purifiers. The standout deal is this 7-in-1 HEPA model for $35.99. It typically goes for $55. Amazon’s price today is a new all-time low. With winter upon us, now is a great time to invest in air purifiers. This model will help rid your home of germs with its 7-in-1 design that focuses on dust, smoke, odors, and more. It’s also able to remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, which seems good? I’m no scientist here. But purified air seems like a good thing to put on your list this winter. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more air purifier deals.

Amazon’s Gold Box also includes up to 33% off Airthereal Ozone Generators. This includes the 5000mg/h Ozone Machine at $54.99. It typically sells for closer to $70. It promises a 5000mg/h output, which helps “protect human beings from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.” Ideal for basements, commercial spaces, garages, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 300 Amazon reviewers.

Airthereal Air Purifiers feature:

SEVEN STAGE FILTRATION: Airthereal’s 7-in-1 True HEPA Filter will help you breathe easier by removing particles as small as 0.1 microns. A human hair has a diameter of around 50 microns, so our filter can remove particles that are 500 times smaller than a human hair.

SILENT OPERATION: Tired of lying in bed at night listening to the hum of your air purifier? No more! The max operating noise in sleep mode is a mere 22 decibels, making it even quieter than a whisper or a small public library.

AROUND THE HOUSE: The ADH50B is so lightweight that you can simply unplug and move to wherever you spend the most time. There’s no need to pay extra for a bigger machine to purify your entire home when you can have super-clean air wherever you set up the purifier. Clean the air you breathe most by moving the air purifier to wherever you are located at the moment.

