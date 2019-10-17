Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, European War 6, more

- Oct. 17th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including European War 6: 1804, Heroes of Loot, Neon Chrome, SkySafari 6 Plus, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: European War 6: 1804: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $10, Resident Evil Origins Collection $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sea of Squares: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bedtime Stories & Massage: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Aquavias: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard