Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $10, Resident Evil Origins Collection $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off a Halloween PSN sale. One standout from the offerings is DOOM for $9.99. Regularly $20, this PlayStation Classics title is now 50% off the going rate, at least $5 below the best Amazon third-party listings and is now at the lowest we can find. This version includes the main game and all three DLC packs (Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall) as well as additional maps, modes, and weapons. If you haven’t played DOOM Eternal yet, this is a great primer. You’ll find the rest of the Sony Halloween deals right here. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Borderlands 3, Owlboy, Overcooked! 2, Garfield Kart Racing pre-order, Resident Evil Origins Collection and more.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart.
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Owlboy PS4 $20 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- Overcooked! 2 $16 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Batman: The Enemy Within $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Batman The Telltale Series $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Trine Ultimate Collection $31.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 20 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $28.50 (Reg. $38+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $37.50 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $22.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone $30 (Reg. $45+) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
