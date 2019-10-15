Just in time for all of your fall cooking, Le Creuset has a beautiful new color called Truffle. This new shade embraces autumnal earth tones, inspired by the rich soil of Provence. Normally when you think of Le Creuset, it’s bright and vibrant colors. However, I love the elegant touch of this new fall hue. Le Creuset also recently-launched colors including Persimmon, which is a vibrant pumpkin-orange hue, and Meringue, a creamy white hue. Inside this new collection you will find an array of pieces from coffee mugs to large dutch ovens. Best of all, there’s something for every budget, with prices starting at just $15. Head below the jump to find our favorites from the new Truffle collection.

Le Creuset’s Truffle Round Dutch Oven

The Le Creuset Dutch Oven is a classic and very popular item, so it had to be included in the new color scheme. This dutch oven is a perfect option for all of your fall soups as well as roasting and braising. The dutch oven was also rated #1 world-wide by America’s Test Kitchen. Other notable features are its wide loop handles, which provide a comfortable grip, as well as it’s dishwasher safe for a convenient clean up. Be sure to pick up this dutch oven for yourself or as a gift for $350.

Signature Skillet

Every great kitchen needs a good skillet. Le Creuset’s Signature Skillet is priced at just $100 and will become a daily piece used in your kitchen. This one is also unique due to its matte black enamel finish that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning. It’s perfect for searing, sauteing or frying, and again it’s dishwasher safe.

Heritage Rectangle Casserole

Thanksgiving dinner preparation will be here before we know it. Be ready for the festivities with the Heritage Rectangle Casserole Dish. Its large handles makes it convenient to travel with and its stoneware lid provides moisture and heat retention. This item will be used for years to come and would make a wonderful gift idea for a newlywed couple, housewarming party, or Christmas idea. This dish is priced at $110.

Coffee Essentials

Now that the cooler weather has set in, coffee and hot drinks are on the horizon. Be sure you’re ready for company with the French Press. This is a great way to make your favorite coffee, espresso or cappuccino. It also has a large top nob and a generous spot for easy pouring.

Finally, the Cappuccino Cups and Saucers match the french press and are great for any event to serve desert drinks. These cups are also dishwasher friendly and priced at just $42.

Which piece from Le Creuset’s new fall collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check our guide to the best fall cookbooks for your crock pot and instant pot here.

