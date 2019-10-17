Snag Motorola’s unlocked Moto Z4 Android Smartphone while its 50% off: $250

- Oct. 17th 2019 4:04 pm ET

0

Best Buy offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 50% discount, ties the all-time low and is only the second notable price cut. For comparison, the last sale was offered in the form of bill credits rather than a straight cash discount. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of on-board storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

Today’s lead deal isn’t the only way to score a discounted Motorola handset, as right now you can get a FREE moto g6 with the purchase of another eligible Motorola smartphone. Or if you’re looking to game on-the-go, score a notable discount on the OG Razer Phone at $299 (Orig. $699).

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

