Motorola is currently offering a free moto g6 with the purchase of select smartphones when adding both to your cart. Our top pick for the main device would be the moto g7 power, which is $249.99 shipped. All-in-all, you’re saving $250 on the purchase of the g6 with this sale. The g7 power sports up to 3-days of battery life on a single charge, making sure it goes the distance. Plus, should your battery run low, turbopower gives you 9 hours of power in 15 minutes. Learn more in our announcement coverage. The g6 has a 3.7/5 star rating while the g7 power scored 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other eligible phones:

With your savings, be sure to grab the Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter at $20 Prime shipped. Just about every device listed here supports expandable storage, making this a must-buy with your $250 in savings. Not only will this allow you to keep more of your photos available offline instead of in the cloud, but the included adapter makes transferring them to a desktop super simple.

Other Android deals:

In other news, Google just announced the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for those who always want to be on the bleeding edge. Along with new smartphones, Google also detailed Pixel Buds 2 with an all-new true-wireless design, which will run $179 and be released in the Spring of 2020.

Moto g6 features:

With a new edge-to-edge Full HD+ Max Vision display, nothing stands between you and your favorite content. Immerse yourself in games and movies with an ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio. And with integrated Dolby Audio™ preset modes, your favorite content always sounds its best.

