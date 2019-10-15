Get a FREE moto g6 with the purchase of another eligible Motorola smartphone

- Oct. 15th 2019 1:57 pm ET

0

Motorola is currently offering a free moto g6 with the purchase of select smartphones when adding both to your cart. Our top pick for the main device would be the moto g7 power, which is $249.99 shipped. All-in-all, you’re saving $250 on the purchase of the g6 with this sale. The g7 power sports up to 3-days of battery life on a single charge, making sure it goes the distance. Plus, should your battery run low, turbopower gives you 9 hours of power in 15 minutes. Learn more in our announcement coverage. The g6 has a 3.7/5 star rating while the g7 power scored 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other eligible phones:

With your savings, be sure to grab the Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter at $20 Prime shipped. Just about every device listed here supports expandable storage, making this a must-buy with your $250 in savings. Not only will this allow you to keep more of your photos available offline instead of in the cloud, but the included adapter makes transferring them to a desktop super simple.

Other Android deals:

In other news, Google just announced the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for those who always want to be on the bleeding edge. Along with new smartphones, Google also detailed Pixel Buds 2 with an all-new true-wireless design, which will run $179 and be released in the Spring of 2020.

Moto g6 features:

With a new edge-to-edge Full HD+ Max Vision display, nothing stands between you and your favorite content. Immerse yourself in games and movies with an ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio. And with integrated Dolby Audio™ preset modes, your favorite content always sounds its best.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Android

Android
Motorola

Motorola

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide