Score a notable discount on the OG Razer Phone, now down to $299 (Orig. $699)

- Oct. 11th 2019 1:41 pm ET

0

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the original Razer Phone 64GB Android Smartphone for $299 shipped. Having originally sold for $699, right now you’ll find it going for $590 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked to date, and for comparison, the second generation model sells for $400 right now. Centered around a 120Hz UltraMotion display, Razer Phone offers an enhanced on-the-go gaming experience. It also comes backed by 8GB of RAM, THX-certified audio, dual 12MP cameras and “best-in-class thermal design.” Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Keep your new handset protected by leveraging some of today’s savings towards the Spigen Rugged Armor Designed Case at $14. This case offers shock absorption thanks to an interior spider-web pattern and carbon fiber design. 

Right now you can also still score the Moto Z3 Play with one of two Moto mods for $170. So for Android fans looking to up their mobile gaming capabilities, opting for the Motorola gamepad mod is certainly the way to go.

Razer Phone features:

The Razer Phone is equipped with the world’s first 120Hz UltraMotion smartphone display for the smoothest graphics. Enjoy cinematic audio via front-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby ATMOS, or THX certified, audiophile-quality music over your headphones. Experience lightning-fast performance with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 8GB of RAM, and best-in-class thermal design.

