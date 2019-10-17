PDP Mars brings back the lightgun experience in an all-new way

- Oct. 17th 2019 9:18 pm ET

Fans of the Nintendo Entertainment System might remember The Light Gun (or Beam Gun as it was also called). This unique accessory made hunting and shooting games a bit more immersive, and that’s just what PDP is going for with the Mars. Announced back at E3 2018, the PDP Mars is finally getting ready to ship just in time for the holidays. Currently, you can pre-order the PDP Mars with three different games on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for delivery on November 1st, or just grab the gun itself. Keep reading to find out more.

PDP Mars breaths new life into FPS and hunting games

While using a controller is the tried and true way of interacting with a console, PDP is aiming to change that up for players of FPS and hunting games. The Mars from PDP is a pistol-shaped controller that uses infrared light to interface with a camera, allowing you to “shoot” the screen and interact with your console.

With newly developed technology, our team has enabled modern HD/4K TVs and projectors to detect a low power laser for absolute pinpoint accuracy while tracking gameplay for up to four players, creating an unmatched home arcade party. “We’ve been working with top game developers to bring two new co-op arcade-style experiences to life and we’ll show them for the first time at E3. Come play!” said John Moore, SVP of marketing at PDP.

The lightgun experience is no longer just for single player games

PDP developed the new camera to fit right into modern living spaces atop your TV. However, it’s not built to just play with a single person. The low power IR laser, you’ll be able to have up to four players enjoying a hunting adventure on a safari or even hoarding off the undead in Voyage of the Dead.

Three titles to choose from

PDP will have the Mars be compatible with three titles at launch: Voyage of the Dead, Qubit’s Quest, and Big Buck Hunter: Arcade. These three titles offer a wide variety of gameplay styles, from wilderness hunting adventures to zombie massacres, whichever tickles your fancy.

PDP Mars pricing and availability

PDP Mars will run you $29.99 for the lightgun and $99.99 if you want it bundled with a game and camera. Shipping is slated to begin on November 1st.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m excited to see these retro remakes come back with new flairs. Just yesterday we had the Pocket from Analogue which can play over 2,700 Game Boy cartridges, bringing back an age-old classic in ways never before thought possible. With this entirely new lightgun experience, one can only hope that someone ports Duck Hunt to PS4 or Xbox One sometime soon.

