While there has been no short supply of ways to enjoy retro console release lately, the same can’t be said for handheld blasts from the past. Everyone from Nintendo to Sega and more all focus on their TV-centered experiences, leaving hits like the Game Boy high and dry. Today Analogue is looking to change that with the release of Pocket, its latest refreshed gaming device that can even play first-party cartridges. Head below for all of the details.

Last we heard from the folks at Analogue, they had given retro gaming fans the ability to enjoy classic titles like Duck Hunt on a CRT TV with its DAC accessory. While that was undoubtedly a more niche product release, the team is now back with its latest unveil that looks to capture the attention of the broader gaming market. Meet Pocket.

This new handheld device is exceptionally reminiscent of Nintendo’s original Game Boy, but with a 21st Century spin. It touts a 3.5-inch LCD screen that boasts a 1600 x 1440 resolution. There’s also a litany of buttons mirrored from the Game Boy, as well as some additional controls.

It’s not just the design though that draws inspiration from Nintendo’s legacy, as Analogue Pocket will be able to play the company’s official cartridges. It’s compatible with over 2,700 GameBoy, Game Boy Color & Game Boy Advance titles. Pocket is also compatible with other games from systems like Neo Geo Pocket Color and more thanks to adapters, which will be released down the road.

Analogue is also adding in some other exciting functionality to Pocket. On top of being a gaming machine, this handheld will also feature a Nanoloop app. For those unfamiliar, it’s a famous synthesizer for making music and is based on the Game Boy’s original sound chip. So you’ll be able to pump out plenty of 8-bit tracks that sound straight out of the 90’s.

Lastly, Analogue is making it easy to enjoy the titles on your big screen with a companion dock. Pocket is also compatible with a variety of 8bitdo controllers to help offers couch-centric experience.

Officially launching in 2020, you’ll have to shell out $199 to get yourself Analogue’s new Pocket handheld. An exact debut date has yet to be specified. It’ll be available in two different styles; a white and black model. With Panic’s highly-anticipated Playdate also being released next year, the retro-inspired handheld gaming market is certainly heating up.

Source: Analogue

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!