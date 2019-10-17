Pocket $50 in savings on Ring Stick Up Cam, now discounted down to $130

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the wired and battery Ring Stick Up Cam for $129.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $50 and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen. Featuring a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With either a wired or battery-powered design, it’ll be able to fit into a variety of setups. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 815 customers.

For a more affordable way to keep an eye on your property, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor sports the same weather-resistant design and Alexa integration for $93. One major tradeoff though is a lack of Ring Alarm support. But if you’ll be using it as a standalone camera, this is a much more budget-friendly option for those looking to pocket some extra savings.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Anker’s affordable eufyCam E on sale for $160 (Reg. $200). Or if you’re looking or additional ways to expand a Ring setup, the Video Doorbell Elite is down to $250 (Refurb, Orig. $499).

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected

