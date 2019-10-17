Pocket $50 in savings on Ring Stick Up Cam, now discounted down to $130

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the wired and battery Ring Stick Up Cam for $129.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $50 and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen. Featuring a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With either a wired or battery-powered design, it’ll be able to fit into a variety of setups. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 815 customers.
For a more affordable way to keep an eye on your property, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor sports the same weather-resistant design and Alexa integration for $93. One major tradeoff though is a lack of Ring Alarm support. But if you’ll be using it as a standalone camera, this is a much more budget-friendly option for those looking to pocket some extra savings.
Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Anker’s affordable eufyCam E on sale for $160 (Reg. $200). Or if you’re looking or additional ways to expand a Ring setup, the Video Doorbell Elite is down to $250 (Refurb, Orig. $499).
Ring Stick Up Cam features:
- Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere
- Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC
- Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected
