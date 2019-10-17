Ditch the AirPod price tag for Anker’s Liberty Air earbuds at $56 (Reg. $79)

Oct. 17th 2019

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Liberty Air True-Wireless Earbuds in white for $55.99 shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $79, with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked and $7 less than our previous mention. While AirPods remain to be the cream of the crop in this category, Anker’s Liberty Airs offer plenty to like. You’ll get that familiar white design alongside up to five hours of battery life. That number goes to 20 hours with the included carrying and charging case. You’ll find integrated touch controls on the earbuds themselves, with the ability to answer calls, handle playback, and adjust volume. We loved them in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers generally agree.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

We still have a notable deal on Sony’s wireless XM3 ANC headphones at $250. That’s good for nearly $100 off and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

Anker Liberty Air Earbuds feature:

  • Graphene-Enhanced Sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers highly accurate sound with superior clarity.
  • Crystal-Clear Calls: Listen and talk through both earpieces. Noise-canceling microphones eliminate background noise and enhance voice pick-up for flawless communication.
  • Leading Playtime: Get up to 5 hours of music from a single charge. The charging case takes the total playtime to 20 hours.
  • Integrated Touch Control: Use the earbuds to answer calls and play, pause, and skip music on-the-go.

