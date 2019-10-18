We’re officially into Black Friday season here at 9to5Toys as we’re starting to see more and more retailers begin to detail their Thanksgiving week plans. Amazon has started its series of Black Friday announcements with the unveiling of its top 100 Toys List for 2019. This year’s must-have toys include the usual selection of big names like LEGO, L.O.L! Surprise, and Mellissa & Doug. But we’re also seeing an influx of brands bringing in popular games like Fortnite, and movies from Marvel and others to the party this year. While you won’t find Black Friday pricing here just yet, the Amazon Toy List for 2019 does give us our first glimpse into what you’ll likely find on sale next month…

Amazon Toy List details 2019’s best gifts

Every year it seems like new faces pop up on the Amazon Toy List. Thankfully for parents, grandparents, and the like, this early glimpse into the Black Friday festivities helps to plan what is sure to be popular throughout the holiday season.

There certainly is a notable shift from year’s past, as the Toy List has begun to feature more high-quality items and even education-friendly offerings. STEM products are sprinkled throughout yet again, while drones and other smartphone-enabled toys are also found on a regular basis.

LEGO once again tops this year’s list

It feels like we say it every year, but LEGO is once again dominating Amazon’s Toy List. It’s been a big year for the brand with new entries from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the always exciting LEGO Ideas. After being released earlier this year, LEGO’s stunning Apocalypseburg set with over 3,100-pieces is front and center on the 2019 best-of list. Typically $300, we’re expecting it to see some kind of price drop this year.

Other featured LEGO sets include the Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village and a new Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet kit. You can see all of Amazon’s top LEGO picks from this year’s Toys List on this landing page.

Tech takes center stage

While it’s no surprise that Amazon is turning its attention to tech toys more than ever, some of the inclusions on its 2019 Toys List are somewhat curious. VR sets topping out at $400 and pricey drones can each be found within this year’s selection of toys, but it’s safe to say Amazon is making an assumption here on parent’s interest in shelling out that kind of cash.

Some of the funnier tech inclusions on this year’s Amazon Toys List include the $500 JBL Boombox, an LG 49-inch 4K UHDTV, and Sony’s high-end WH1000XM3 wireless headphones.

I know I’m probably yelling ‘get off my lawn’ throughout this section, but I just find it funny to see some of these top-end tech items listed on this year’s Toys promo.

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

You can browse through the entire 2019 Amazon Toys List on this landing page. Be sure to bookmark Amazon’s Black Friday deal hub so you can keep track of all the best deals in the lead up to Black Friday.

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best toy deals, be sure to bookmark our guide, which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!