Tidy up your EDC with Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer at an Amazon low of $12.50

Amazon is currently offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap Accessory Organizer in red for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a nearly 38% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find other colors selling for $24 still at Amazon. This accessory organizer is comprised of a variety of woven elastic straps which hold everything from cables and chargers to power banks and more in place. If your everyday carry suffers from a mess of cords and other gear, then adding this will go a long ways to keeping your on-the-go kit nice and tidy. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers.

Alternatively, you can save even more when considering this travel organizer for under $10 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This option has a little bit less storage than our lead deal, but will still tame charging cables and more in your backpack.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap Organizer features:

Grid-It! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for gadget organization. Multiple color options. This wrap features the GRID-IT!, the most intelligent organization tool ever, along with a neoprene sleeve that snuggly holds your tablet and accessories in place. It even stretches to accommodate those bulkier items such as power adapters.

