Internet Archives adds 2,500 MS-DOS games that you can play for FREE

A few years back, the Internet Archive added a vast selection of MS-DOS games that were FREE to access and enjoy. Fast forward to this week, and the folks behind the archive have added 2,500 titles to the mix. While these aren’t the latest and greatest games, there’s a lot of nostalgia value here and a great way to pass the time if you’re bored. More below.

Per Internet Archive curator Jason Scott, this is the most notable addition the Archives have had in a long time:

“This will be our biggest update yet, ranging from tiny recent independent productions to long-forgotten big-name releases from decades ago.”

There’s any number of favorites here from the early ’90s, including iconic titles like Alone in the Dark, Mr. Blobby, Vor Terra, and many more.

Each title comes to the Internet Archives as part of the larger eXoDOS project, which has notably expanded significantly in recent years. You can check out the entire selection of games right here on this landing page.

Source: Internet Archives

