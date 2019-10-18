Save $250 on the JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker, now on sale for $150

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, like you’ll find at Best Buy, that’s good for an over 60% discount, is $50 under the previous price cuts, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay $450 direct from JBL. Helmed by the inclusion of built-in Google Assistant, this smart speaker will be able to command your smart home, answer questions, and so much more. Thanks to four 15W internal speakers and dual high-performance transducers, Link 500 should sound great, too. JBL notes that it can “fill large rooms with amazing stereo sound, deep bass, and clear highs.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just want to rock out while on-the-go? Ditch the Link 500 and its at-home design for the JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Speaker at $90. Here you’ll not only pocket an extra $60 in savings compared to the lead deal, but get a speaker that’s perfect for use while out and about. You’ll enjoy 12 hours of playback per charge as well as an IPX7 water-resistant design.

More of an Alexa fan? Today we’re noting a price drop on Amazon’s original Echo Plus Smart Speaker, which delivers Zigbee and more for $50. For some insight into what it’s like spending a year with an Alexa-powered smart home, check out our latest Echo Dot Diary piece.

JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker features

Enjoy voice control and wireless audio streaming with the JBL Link 500. Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in technology allow you to pair and wirelessly stream music from your compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Chromecast built-in also lets you link multiple speakers together for an enhanced multi-room listening experience with other compatible speakers on the same Wi-Fi network. With a built-in microphone, the Link 500 is compatible with the Google Assistant ecosystem, allowing it to be controlled using just your voice.

