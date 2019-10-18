Amazon’s original Echo Plus Smart Speaker delivers Zigbee, more for $50

Today only, Woot offers the first-generation Echo Plus Smart Speaker for $49.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 before dropping to an Amazon all-time low of $100. Our previous mention was $70. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Echo Plus is an upgrade to the original Echo smart speaker with the notable inclusion of a built-in Zigbee smart hub, which lets you connect a wide range of smart home products, such as Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. In addition, you’ll be able to play music, call up Alexa, and more all from this sleek smart speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Want the lowest-priced entry-point into the world of Alexa? Consider the $20 Eufy Genie Smart Speaker. It’s incredibly affordable and a fairly significant step down in price from today’s featured deal. You’ll get complete access to Alexa here but miss out on features like integrated ZigBee. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re wondering what Alexa discounts are coming down the line for Black Friday, be sure to check out yesterday’s predictions and early coverage of this year’s biggest shopping event.

Echo Plus features:

Echo Plus is a simple way to start your smart home. It has a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, which allows for simple and direct setup of compatible ZigBee lights, locks, sensors, plugs, and in-wall switches from brands like Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. No additional hub required. Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!