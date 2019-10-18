Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Bluetooth Receiver $10 (38% off), more

Patozon (99% positive all-time feedback from 235,000+) via Amazon offers the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver for $9.99 Prime shipped when code MPOWBH129A has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $16, that’s good for a neatly 38% discount, is $3 under the last offer we tracked and a new low. Whether you’re looking to equip an older car with Bluetooth capabilities or add some wireless connectivity to a pair of speakers, this receiver is a notable option. It features a compact design and has a built-in battery good for up to 15 hours of continuous playback per charge. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Designed perfect for non-Bluetooth car/home stereo system with 3. 5mm aux port to be Bluetooth enabled. If you want to connect to TV by pairing Mpow with Bluetooth headsets, please search Mpow Bluetooth transmitter. Adopted CSR chip for providing more stable and faster transmission with less power consumption, which can represent a superior audio performance to spoil your ear and never feeling boring while driving.

Just press the answer button to answer or hang up your phone calls while driving. If you use Mpow-129 with wired headphones, please answer with your headphones.