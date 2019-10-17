DxO ONE 20.2MP camera add-on ups your iPhone photos for $133.50 (Reg. $400)

- Oct. 17th 2019 6:30 pm ET

Get this deal
$400 $133.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected iPhone Camera for $133.56 shipped. This is down from its normal $400+ going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically, beat only by a drop to $130 in May. While the new iPhone 11 has a fantastic camera, there’s nothing like DxO’s 20.2MP add-on. Offering a shutter speed of up to 1/20000th of a second, this camera is built to capture objects without any motion trails. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Save your cash when opting for an add-on lens kit for your iPhone. This bundle includes several lenses, a Bluetooth remote, and small tripod to upgrade your mobile photography game. Plus, it’s just $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your smartphone photography? Our guide walks you through how to get that iPhone 11 wide-angle look without paying a thousand dollars.

DxO ONE Connected Camera features:

  • Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector – large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls
  • 20.2MP 1″ CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) – capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$400 $133.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

DxO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide