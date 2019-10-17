DxO ONE 20.2MP camera add-on ups your iPhone photos for $133.50 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is currently offering the DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected iPhone Camera for $133.56 shipped. This is down from its normal $400+ going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically, beat only by a drop to $130 in May. While the new iPhone 11 has a fantastic camera, there’s nothing like DxO’s 20.2MP add-on. Offering a shutter speed of up to 1/20000th of a second, this camera is built to capture objects without any motion trails. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Save your cash when opting for an add-on lens kit for your iPhone. This bundle includes several lenses, a Bluetooth remote, and small tripod to upgrade your mobile photography game. Plus, it’s just $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your smartphone photography? Our guide walks you through how to get that iPhone 11 wide-angle look without paying a thousand dollars.

DxO ONE Connected Camera features:

Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector – large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls

20.2MP 1″ CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) – capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh

