Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System can be yours for $85 off, a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera Home Security System for $514.99 shipped. Good for an $85 discount, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $35 and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recoding and a 180-degree field of view, Arlo’s new security system lets you monitor two locations at once. Each of the cameras rock a wireless and outdoor-ready design. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 360 customers and we found it to be “a much more polished offering than any of its predecessors” in our hands-on review. More below.

Other notable Arlo discount include:

Don’t forget that Amazon also kicked off today by taking up to 25% off a selection of its Ring Doorbells, Alarm systems, and more, all of which come bundled with a free Echo Dot.

Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details. This Arlo security system’s integrated spotlight deters intruders, and its SmartHub offers connectivity to other home devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!