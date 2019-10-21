Anker’s latest sale discounts true wireless earbuds, power banks, more from $15

To start the week, Anker is back with another round of fresh deals, this time headlined by its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds at $44.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 25%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and subsequently a new low. Sporting up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, these earbuds pack enhanced noise reduction tech and more into an IPX7 waterproof casing. The charging case also rocks a USB-C port. Those looking to take advantage of the true wireless form-factor without going the AirPods route will be right at home with the Life P2. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds features:

Life P2’s graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary accuracy and an ultra-realistic listening experience. Utilizing the latest cVc noise reduction technology and 4 microphones (2 per earbud), Life P2 wireless earbuds enhance voice pick up and remove background noises for clearer calls.

