Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $130: Qi charging case $150, more

Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with standard charging case for $129.99 shipped when promo code NWD22 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. That’s down from the usual $159 price tag and $144 current going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Need the wireless charging version? It’s currently $149.99 (Reg. $199) with promo code NWD26 at Rakuten. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!