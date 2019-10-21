Score an Echo Dot plus one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9 ($58 value)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the third generation Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98 shipped. Today’s offer is only available for first-time Music Unlimited subscribers. Normally you’d pay $50 for the Echo Dot alone, with the streaming service going for $8. While we’ve seen similar offers around $1 last holiday season, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen all year. Even though Amazon just unveiled a whole host of new devices, its third generation Echo Dot is still the latest version. And with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks. Note: Amazon’s music service will automatically renew unless cancel prior to the month subscription’s end. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 64,000 customers. Head below for more details.

At just $9, today’s lead deal is already about as rock-bottom of a price as it gets. But what’s even better than that is free, which is how much an Echo Dot will run you when you pick up on of Amazon’s discounted Ring Doorbells, Alarm systems, and more.

Echo Dot feature:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

