Omega’s Juicer and Nutrition Center with a 15-yr. warranty is $160 off today

For today only, Woot is offering the Omega Juicer Extractor and Nutrition Center (NC900HDC) for $249.99 shipped. Regularly between $370 and nearly $400 at Amazon over the last year, today’s offer is more than $160 off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have never seen it drop below $270 at Amazon for comparison. Featuring dual-stage masticating extraction, a 2 HP motor and “minimal heat buildup,” this Omega can juice just about anything you throw at it. You can even “extrude pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter, make baby food and frozen desserts,” along with the usual juicing abilities. That 15-year Omega warranty is pretty nice too. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, clearly a $250 juicer (no matter how deep the sale is) is going to be overkill for some. All things considered, while the extraction isn’t nearly as fancy, a typical blender will provide delicious smoothies much the same. Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop is about $160 less than today’s featured deal while being more than capable of handling your protein shake and meal preparations. Although, if it’s just a personal-sized blender you’re after, consider something like the 11-piece Magic Bullet system for just over $30 shipped.

Omega Juicer Extractor and Nutrition Center:

Extrude pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter, make baby food and frozen desserts, mince herbs and garlic, and whip up soy milk in a flash. The adjustable end cap has 5-settings for maximum juice output and extraction. Enjoy continuous juicing with automatic pulp ejection

