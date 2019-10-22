Amazon’s Mac and PC accessory Gold Box features SanDisk, WD, Razer, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Mac and PC accessories, storage, and more. Deals start at $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. There’s plenty of notable deals today, headlined by SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSDXC card for $40.39. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, this microSD card is ideal for high-resolution content like 4K video ad more. It’s also rated for various physical conditions, with a temperature, water, shock, and x-rayproof design. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals in today’s Gold Box include:

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card features:

With the SanDisk Extreme 256GB(1) microSD UHS-I Memory Card get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD video.(2) Ideal for your Android smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card handles 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s* and writes up to 90MB/s.* Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.(7) | Not all devices support microSD memory card formats. Check with your device manufacturer for more details.

