Fosmon’s highly-rated Dual Xbox Controller Charger is now $12 (50% off)

SF Planet (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Dual Xbox Controller Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code 7GH9EQR7 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $24, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s offer is more than $3 under our previous mention. Ditch those AA batteries and charge two Xbox One controllers up simultaneously with today’s Fosman dock. The two included 1000mAh NiMH battery packs “provide up to 33 hours of play time.” It also ships with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $12, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better dual controller charger for less. The only other options we can find have smaller battery capacities like this $10 option with a pair of 300mAh Li-ion batteries. You will save a couple bucks but it is likely a better bet to go with today’s significantly more powerful lead deal if you don’t mind spending a touch more.

Head over to our games roundup for all of the best Xbox deals. Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview and the upcoming Star Wars Xbox controller.

Fosmon Dual Xbox Controller Charger:

Say goodbye to AA batteries! With Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charger you will no longer need to keep buying batteries for your controller. Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charging station’s 1000mah NiMH battery packs provide up to 30-33 hours of play time. When not gaming, simply put the equipped Xbox One Controller on the Charging Station and it will begin charging automatically without needing to remove the battery.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!