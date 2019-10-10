With this year’s Force Friday event in the books, many Star Wars fans will now be turning their attention to the anticipated release of EA’s new Jedi: Fallen Order title. Someone in Microsoft’s game division seems to be excited as well, as there’s a new Xbox Wireless Controller on the horizon drawing inspiration from the latest Star Wars RPG. It’s now up for pre-order at Amazon and debuts with a limited edition design and charging stand. Be sure to head below for a closer look at this sleek new controller.

The days of old where Star Wars-themed merchandise releases were few and far between have long since passed. Now there’s everything from LEGO creations and model kits to kitchenware. Gamers looking to enjoy that same wealth of products are now in luck thanks to a new release from Microsoft.

Ahead of the fall launch of EA’s Jedi: Fallen Order game enters the limited edition Star Wars Xbox Wireless Controller. Decked out in Imperial insignias and the like, this one is mainly drawing inspiration from the title’s new Purge Trooper design. There’s plenty of slick red accenting and other details to fit the part.

Not much on the actual hardware end differs from your usual Microsoft controller. Well, aside from the charging setup. Ditching the AAs, which are usually required, here you’ll be able to leverage a built-in rechargeable battery. Also included alongside the controller is an Xbox Pro charging stand. It pairs nicely with the themed controller not only for offer a convenient place to refuel the gamepad but comes rocking a similar Jedi: Fallen Order paint job.

Star Wars fans looking to bring the forthcoming Jedi: Fallen Order-themed Xbox Controller to their gaming setups won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away. Right now, pre-orders are live at Amazon, with the gamepad and charging stand bundle selling for $139.99. It’ll debut alongside the game itself on November 15th.

As a PS4 owner, Microsoft currently has me regretting my alliance with Sony. The upcoming release is about as good as it gets in the themed controller design space, with the usual flair you’d expect from a Star Wars associated product. One silver lining is that now with Xbox controller support being baked into iOS, there’s still a way for this author to justify the purchase, or for any other Star Wars fans looking to bring home a piece of Imperial swag.

