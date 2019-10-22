Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 27W USB-C PD Wall Charger $16 (40% off), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 27W USB-C PD Wall Charger in white for $15.59 Prime shipped when code IZNN9HVR has been applied at checkout. Use code TKX4UTDY to drop the black version down to the same price. Usually selling for $26, today’s offer saves you 40% and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This wall charger can dish out up to 27W of power via its USB-C PD port. Now that Apple has started shipping similar chargers with its latest iPhones, picking up Aukey’s option is a more affordable way to grab a spare. After all, Apple charges $29 for a less powerful one. And at just one-inch thick, it’s small enough to fit into your everyday carry, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery adapter to recharge a Type-C equipped 12” MacBook at full speed. Consolidate your power with one charger for most your USB-C tech. Designed to work with USB-C devices including iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL, 12” MacBook, 13” MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, and more.

