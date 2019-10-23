The adidas iPhone 11 collection of cases is now here. After some minor availability issues earlier this month, the entire lineup is ready for prime time. Once again, the iconic sportswear brand is tapping into its storied history and classic aesthetics to bring iPhone 11 users even more options for protecting their precious handsets. Head below for a closer look at the new lineup.

adidas iPhone 11 Case Collection

While we have already seen our fair share of options for Apple’s latest, the new cases certainly have something unique to bring to the table. Adorned with the classic 3-stripes, various textured finishes, and the iconic trefoil logo, any adidas fan with an iPhone will want to take a closer look here.

Samba and Samba Rose

On top of the expected clear and color-blocked trefoil designs, the Samba and Samba Rose options are being updated for iPhone 11 as well. These $29.95 cases come in three colorways and feature a “stitched on” 3-stripe Samba look. They feature a leather-like front with TPU bumpers/edges and come in pink, black, or black/white.

adidas iPhone 11 Ultrasuede Case

Another notable option from the new collection is the Ultrasuede. Easily one of the most luxurious-looking options in the lineup, the “hand-crafted” case is covered in an eye-catching “premium” Ultrasuede. According to adidas, the plushy material adds “both a visual and tactile dimension [that] makes the case a pleasure to hold.” The Collegiate Royal Blue finish is adorned by a gold trefoil adidas logo and is listed at $44.95.

Bodega Collection

The Bodega collection is about as eye-catching as it gets for the new adidas cases, though. These vibrantly colored options are inspired by the “playful packaging graphics found in a typical bodega store,” they are available in two colorways (Shock Yellow or Active Orange) or are emblazoned with bright, cartoony graphics. Both options sell for $24.95.

You’ll find the entire adidas iPhone 11 collection (options are available for Pro and Pro Max as well) right here on the official adidas case site. And we are starting to see some of these options come available on Amazon as well, so be sure to double-check there as well if you prefer the Prime shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the adidas case aren’t anything special in terms of build quality and the like, they certainly offer up a look you won’t get anywhere else. Even if it is just the adidas logo. The Ultrasuede option is particularly attractive — despite likely being the first one to get ruined from dirt or too much handling — and the Bodega options are particularly eye-catching for me. Nonetheless, we have rounded up loads of options for you to browse through right here, and a massive collection of the official Apple cases are already on sale right here.

