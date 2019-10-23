Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (SG105) for $10.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $9 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Even after upgrading my Wi-Fi network, I’m still mesmerized by just how much faster a wired connection can be. This is especially true for my PlayStation 4 which always downloads at astronomically faster speeds when plugging into my router. With this switch you’ll be able to connect more devices, ensuring you lock in every ounce of performance your network has to offer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now’s a great time to stock up on Ethernet cords. Especially since five Rankie Ethernet Cables can be had when using today’s savings alone. Each cable is 5-feet long, providing an adequate reach for most organizational needs. As you’d expect, each cord supports 1 Gigabit speeds, making them a perfect option to pair with your new switch.

ICYMI, TP-Link just unveiled two new Wi-Fi 6 routers. They’re priced from $70, making it incredibly affordable to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi standard. Find out more details when reading our release coverage.

Check out even more Wi-Fi 6 routers in our roundup of the best options to pair with an iPhone 11. In this guide you’ll find recommendations from well-known brands like ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. It even has a nice section breaking down why you should upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, making it a solid place to see what the fuss is all about.

TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

PLUG AND PLAY Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

ETHERNET SPLITTER Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

5 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

STURDY METAL CASE Fanless Quiet Design, Desktop or wall mounting design. Operating Temperature: 32º Fahrenheit to 104º Fahrenheit

