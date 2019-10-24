Download Dr. Panda Restaurant on iOS/Android for the kids while it’s FREE

You can now download Dr. Panda Restaurant for free. The regularly $4 app is developed by Dr. Panda, one of the premier children’s app makers on the App Store, and is now free for the first time in years. It is designed to introduce kids to cooking through a series of mini games and bright, colorful characters. Android parents are also in luck today as Google Play is offering it for free right now as well. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 users. More details below.

Once you’ve downloaded Dr. Panda Restaurant for the youngsters, go grab Oceanhorn at 50% off and Kingdom Rush Vengeance at $3 (Reg. $5). You’ll find some solid deals in today’s roundup including Slayaway Camp, Very Little Nightmares, Tokaido, and more.

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant: FREE (Reg. $4)

Android: Dr. Panda Restaurant: FREE (Reg. $4)

In this app, kids will be introduced to cooking through fun and exciting mini-games. They will be exposed to a number of foods from different cultures, all from Dr. Panda’s cookbook which contains 10 different dishes and drinks; including pizza, apple pie, corn soup, Chinese stir-fry and fruit smoothies.

