Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Very Little Nightmares, Slayaway Camp, more

- Oct. 24th 2019 9:57 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Slayaway Camp, Dr. Panda Restaurant, Very Little Nightmares, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Tokaido, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kahuna: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tokaido: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speed Tank: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Igloo IRC: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

