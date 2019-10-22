The Zelda-like Oceanhorn hits lowest price in years on iOS: $4 (Reg. $8)

Oceanhorn is an action RPG any Zelda fan would be completely at home with. Players wake up to find their father missing and set out on an epic journey across the the islands of Uncharted Seas. A few ancient kingdoms and sea monsters later, players will have to discover new magic along the way to aid them in the quest. The regularly $8 iOS version basically only goes on sale once a year, if you’re lucky. In fact, 2018 didn’t see any price drops on this one at all. So you might want to consider downloading it right now while it’s down to $3.99 on the App Store. It carries a 4+ star rating from thousands all-time. More details below.

Today has been an eventful one when it comes to iOS and Mac app deals. After seeing the amazing Pixelmator Pro hit its lowest price ever this morning, our roundup filled up pretty quickly with notable titles. You’ll find deals on apps like R.B.I. Baseball 19, Templar Battleforce Elite, VOLT Synth, and many more right here.

iOS Universal: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

Oceanhorn:

Explore the islands of Uncharted Seas, a world filled with many dangers, puzzles and secrets. Fight monsters, learn to use magic and discover ancient treasures which will help you on your quest. Use all your wits and skill to unravel the mysteries of ancient kingdom Arcadia and sea monster Oceanhorn.

