Grab two HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels for under $10 each (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Steering Wheel Joy-Con Accessories for $19.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Good for a 20% discount from the regular going rate, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low. Picking up these officially-licensed accessories is a must for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as they allow you to master the game’s various courses with motion controls. Each of the wheels also look the part for Nintendo fans, thanks to Mario and Luigi-themed graphics. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 110 customers. More details below.

Looking to save even more? Ditch the snazzy Mario theming by grabbing a two-pack of Nintendo’s black Joy-Con Wheel for $13 at Amazon. Or if you’re in search of an even more immersive karting experience, check out HORI’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro, which is now up for pre-order.

Earlier this week we also took a hands-on look at Nintendo’s newest Switch accessory, Ring Fit Adventure. In our review we deemed it “a fitness-centric RPG packed with Nintendo magic.”

HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel features:

Simply pop your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (sold separately) into the racing wheel attachment and enjoy more realistic control and better grip. A larger sized wheel for better control, complimented by a luxurious rubber grip and large and responsive shoulder buttons sets this racing wheel apart from the rest. Luigi themed colors and Logos, this racing wheel is perfect for Mario Kart fans!

