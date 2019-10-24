Pottery Barn is getting you ready for the holidays with a guest-prep guide. This guide was designed to make your guests feel right at home. Inside Pottery Barn’s guide you will find bedding, cozy throws, decorative pillows, towels, robes, and much more. This guide is a great way to warm up any space and make your home inviting for guests. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Pottery Barn’s Guest-Ready Guide.

Cozy Layers

During the holidays, the weather can drop to chilly temperatures. That means having a cozy bed to snuggle up in or a cozy throw nearby is a great option. One of our favorite bedding options is the Caroline Paisley Organic Cotton Bedding. I love the sophisticated paisley print and the red coloring is great for the holidays. This would look stunning paired with a quilt or layered with a faux fur throw. Pricing for the bedding starts at $50 and goes up to $189.

Another cozy layering piece for the holiday season that’s a must-have is the Buffalo Check Sherpa Back Throw. Sherpa material has been a huge hit this fall and this throw will make a perfect cozy accent to a couch, chair or bedding. This throw would also make a wonderful Christmas gift and it’s priced at $55.

Guest-Ready Essentials

Pottery Barn’s Guest-Ready Guide offers simple comfort that will make your friends and family feel luxurious. One of the best ways to make a guest feel like they’re staying at a hotel is provide plush towels. The Aerospin Luxe Organic Towels were made to be soft, quick drying and lightweight. They also have banded detailing at the end for a classic look. Best of all, they start at just $17.

Another way to get your guest bathroom-ready is by placing essentials such as q-tips, extra toothbrushes, etc. in Pottery Barn’s Glass Canisters. Not only are the canisters elegant, but they are very functional as well. I also love that they come in an array of sizes and prices start at $20.

Warm Welcome

Finally, be sure your guests are greeted with a warm welcome with an inviting wreath. One of our favorite cheery wreathes is the Lit Pepperberry and Pine style. This faux wreath can be used for years to come and it has LED lights that make a nice glow. Better yet, it also comes in a garland that would create a beautiful accent to any mantel. Prices range from $99 to $149.

Which item from the Pottery Barn Guest-Ready Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

