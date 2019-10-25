This year’s Black Friday sale at Best Buy is likely to be the biggest in recent memory thanks to aggressive pricing, perks for My Best Buy members, and notable doorbuster offers. Best Buy has played second fiddle to Amazon and others more recently but has set itself up nicely for a notable holiday season this year. Shoppers can expect notable Black Friday discounts across just about every category, with deals from Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. Head below for our in-depth coverage featuring everything we know about Black Friday at Best Buy to date and how you make the most of your shopping experience this year.

When is Black Friday at Best Buy?

Best Buy’s Black Friday event is later than in recent years with Thanksgiving falling on November 28th and Black Friday hitting November 29th. Best Buy typically opens mid-day on Thanksgiving before closing at midnight, and then reopening on Black Friday. We expect much of the same this year.

We expect the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to be available starting on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if prices start dropping on Sunday, November 24th. Competition is heating up for consumers’ money earlier than ever before and we expect Best Buy to follow suit.

Will Best Buy be open on Thanksgiving?

Best Buy has historically been open on Thanksgiving Day and we expect the same for this year’s Black Friday event.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

Best Buy typically releases its Black Friday ad in full two weeks ahead of the actual holiday. That would put it at November 15th. However, that would be much later than in recent years. We put our best guess at around November 8th, staying in line with last year’s actual date versus the two-week prior trend.

Best Buy Free Shipping

Best Buy is once again rolling out free shipping and notable in-store pickup offers for Black Friday 2019. Learn more in our coverage earlier this week.

How to save at Best Buy

The best way to ensure you’re ready to save at Best Buy is to sign-up for a My Best Buy account. Historically, Best Buy has offered exclusive savings for its members along with early access to sales. Those with Elite memberships can get dollar for dollar rewards along with the opportunity to save even further with a My Best Buy credit card.

We’ll also be on the lookout for discounted Best Buy gift cards during the lead up to Black Friday. Oftentimes we see deals from PayPal and other retailers with free credit at Best Buy.

Will there be doorbusters?

Yes. Best Buy is often the home for a number of notable doorbuster deals throughout Black Friday. This year we expect to see large price drops on TVs, gaming consoles, and more in limited quantities on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Will Best Buy price match competitors on Black Friday?

Yes. Best Buy does offer a price match guarantee. However, Best Buy often only goes to manufacturer-approved pricing levels while retailers like Amazon are much more aggressive. You can learn more about Best Buy’s price match guarantee right here.

What will be on sale at Best Buy?

Historically, Best Buy has been the home to some of the best Apple deals. However, in recent months Amazon has taken the crown by offering aggressive discounts on iPads, Macs, and more. Look for both retailers to battle it out for supremacy here.

Best Buy’s Black Friday event is sure to also offer notable discounts on TVs, gaming consoles, and much more.

