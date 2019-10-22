Each year in the lead up to Black Friday various retailers announce aggressive perks in an attempt to persuade customers to spend their dollars in-store or online. Best Buy is stepping up to the plate first this time around with a new shipping policy that offers free next-day delivery on “thousands of items.” Best Buy will be forgoing its usual $35 minimum order requirement in many instances to get holiday packages to shoppers faster than ever before. With Amazon continuing to roll-out same-day delivery in many metro areas, Best Buy has found itself in a situation where it must be more aggressive than ever before with these perks. In select areas, same-day delivery will be available as well. More details below.

Best Buys rolls out free next-day delivery

Best Buy starts off today’s news by detailing that nearly 99% of shoppers will be eligible for free next-day delivery on thousands of items. Or essentially, not every item and not every customer is going to see this perk. So be prepared for some limitations here. Specifically, Best Buy is noting exclusions like TVs, appliances, and most larger items. If you’re going after a big-ticket purchase this year, be prepared for an extended delivery time in those instances. A $35 minimum will be required for next-day delivery.

Free shipping on all items will once again be available at Best Buy starting today through December 25th. Jump over to this landing page for additional details on today’s changes.

Expanded delivery options

Along with today’s announcement, Best Buy will be expanding its same-day delivery initiatives to more metro cities, now bringing the total to 42 in the United States. You can see if you’re eligible on this landing page.

Curbside pickup is also going to see a boost this holiday season. With Target also expanding its curbside operations recently, it’s no surprise that Best Buy will also be going this route. Today’s press release notes that “70% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Best Buy store” and with shipping costs being eliminated here, look for Best Buy to push this option throughout the holiday season.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s not a surprise that Best Buy is the first out of the gate on delivery perks for the holiday season. Amazon has been ramping up 1-day delivery, Walmart is doing the same, and Target has already shown new membership benefits for its REDcard members in recent weeks. Look for additional retailers, including those listed above, to show off their own Black Friday shopping perks in the near future.

