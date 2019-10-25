Smartphone Accessories: mophie 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $104 (26% off), more

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $104.13 shipped. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and marks the third-best offer we’ve seen at Amazon to date. As the ultimate power station for your nightstand, mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has room for an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch. It’ll be able to dish out 7.5W of power to two devices on the Qi charging surface, and then a dedicated charging puck lets you refuel your Apple wearable, as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location. Conveniently charges your iPhone, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and Apple Watch. Works seamlessly with the latest Qi technology to deliver a safe and efficient charge. Simply place your devices in their places on the pad and charging begins immediately.

